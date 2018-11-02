Speech to Text for Neighbors react to shooting

we're learning how neighbors in madison county will help a little boy ... who watched his mother die -- right outside of their home. in the last two hours .. investigators told us -- neil coffman shot and killed sunshine pauly , then killed himself. it all happened in front of pauly's 7-year-old son. waay 31's scottie kay has been in the neighborhood all day... she's talked with neighbors about how they'll move forward.scotti e? dan, demetria... neighbors here on rustic cedar lane tell me they plan to rally behind the family involved in this horrific crime.. and one neighbor told me they're going to start by praying for the little boy who was unfortunately there when his mom died. robert burks, neighbor "you can't control people who come into the neighborhood who know people in the neighborhood and they have a confrontation or conflict." that's what robert burks said after learning a man shot a woman he knew in front of her child friday morning. concerned neighbor "violence is everywhere. we're at that time. you just never know. you never know, from one day to the other, what can happen to you, what can happen period." the murder-suicide has some folks wondering if their neighborhood is as safe as they thought it was. garrett mitchell, neighbor "it definitely makes me think about it, but it's still a nice neighborhood. i just feel like something like that is just random. it's someone awful doing something like that." robert burks, neighbor "everybody has to understand that, no matter how nice of a neighborhood it is, things can go wrong and things will go wrong. no neighborhood is absolutely safe. there's always going to be a chance that some criminal activity will take place." but neighbors say they're not letting the incident stop them from being there for the family involved. garrett mitchell, neighbor "i just hope everyone can come together and help them move on from this incidentthe whole family and everyone involved in it." concerned neighbor "we, as a neighborhood, we're close. i'm sure we'll keep it together." and as for the little boy who witnessed the crime... robert burks, neighbor "the young boy will probably remember this all his life unless he gets proper counseling other neighbors i talked with didn't want to go on camera, but they agreed they'd be keeping the little boy and the rest of the family in their thoughts and prayers. reporting live in madison county, sk, waay 31 news we know neil coffman worked at "the arc" of madison county. that's a center for people with intellectual disabilities. "the arc" says it's deeply saddened by what happened today ... and it wants to let police investigate,