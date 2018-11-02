Speech to Text for Jewish community getting support from community

thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. the jewish community continues to receive support and love from all religious backgrounds -- since the pittsburgh mass shooting. "the muslim community, christian community have both been reaching out quite vocally" waay 31's brittany collins spoke with rabbi -- eric berk at the temple b'nai sholom... she's live there now - and learned how the mass shooting at the "tree of life synagogue" in pittsburgh is pulling the community together. rabbi eric berk told me, people, from all over huntsville have been reaching out ...they've have also been stopping by and leaving flowers on the steps of the synagogue like these next to me...some of them came with notes and some did not... i said--oh my god. i can't believe this is happening. this is happening. rabbi eric berk says he never watches tv on the sabbath...but for some reason this past saturday he turned it on..first thing he saw ... "mass shooting at the tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh." it broke my heart...it was devastating...because that's me...i'm no different from those people. but with the help of the huntsville community...he knows he and the jewish community are not alone. i've gotten emails, phone calls and even visits from ministers, pastors, clergy, an ??? called me and left me a message. rabbi berk told me a member of temple b'nai sholomused to attend temple beth-israel in gadsen years ago...he remembers 1960 bomb attackas a child... rabbi berk also said he used to live in jerusalem ... every week there would be a suicide bombing.... it's a sad reminder for no much how the jewish people in america feel accepted, there are still going to be those who seek to harm us, and destroy us. rabbi berk said though people still love the jewish community...the recent attack is a wake up call that hatred still exist... to have that occur anywhere is going to hit close to home. there aren't that many jewish people in the world. we realyl are a small minority. rabbi berk also told me that there will be a prayer vigil this friday at 6 pm...here on the steps of the sanctuary. all places of worship are invited. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay