Speech to Text for Funeral Service for Shooting Victim

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31 news. happening today, the oldest victim killed in the pittsburgh synagogue massacre will be laid to rest. 97-year-old rose mallinger was one of the 11 victims gunned down in the deadliest attack on jews in u.s. history. mallingers family said she attended the three of life synagogue for more than 60 years. in his second appearance in court, the pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect pleaded not guilty. a federal grand jury indicted 46-year-old robert bowers on 44 federal charges. of the 44 charges, 32 counts are punishable by death. he's accused of killing 11 people at the