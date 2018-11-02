Speech to Text for Prayer Vigil for Shooting Victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- a prayer vigil at temple b'nai sholom in huntsvillleto remember the victims of the pittsburgh synagogue massacre. waay 31's steven dilsizian is at the templethis morning with the request from a local rabbi for people of all faiths. im here at the steps of temple b'nai sholom on lincoln street -- at 6 pm tonight all churches and places of worship are invited to join in the prayer vigil to remember the 11 victims of the pittsburgh shooting. take vo: to remember and honor the 11 victims - temple b'nai sholom will hold a 30 minute prayer and candlelight vigil that is open to people of all faiths. they will read the names of the 11 people murdered aloud. robert bowers has been identified as the man who shouted anti-semetic slurs and opened fire in the tree of life congregation in pittsburgh on saturday. bowers was leaving the synagogue when he was immediately met by officers - he wounded four of them. "it's a sad reminder for no matter how the jewish people in america feel accepted, there are still going to be those who seek to harm us and destroy us," he said. security will be on site at tonights event and if you are attending - the synagogue asks you bring candles and matches. reporting live in huntsville...sd...