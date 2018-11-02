Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. im here at temple b-nai sholom on lincoln street where a prayer vigil will be held tonight at 6 to remember the 11 victims of the pittsburgh shooting. take vo: the temple will hold a 30 minute prayer and candlelight vigil that is open to people of all faiths. the temple asks if you are attending to bring a candle and matches najahe? the city of huntsville has given remington an additional three years to hire more full time employees. the council approved an amendment to an original deal between the city and remington. the city is giving them more time to help build a more successful growth model. happening today, the pilgrims pride plant in guntersville will go back to normal operations. today will be the first day the building is fully staffed after the small fire caused by an ammonia leak. happening today, the man accused of sending pipe bombs across the country to prominent democrats, will face a judge. cesar sayoc has a bail hearing. federal prosecutors say sayoc should stay in jail until trial. one person is in custody after police in london say two people were stabbed inside the headquarters of sony music in london. officials evacuated the building as a precaution. investigators say there's no evidence that the suspect had a firearm. the incident is not being investigated as terror related. next week, president donald trump is expected to sign an executive order regarding the migrants trying to cross the border. the executive order will state that asylum seekers must go to ports of entry to make a claim. the huntsville city school district is moving forward with its plan for a safety task force. after several safety engagement meetings - the district finally opened up applications. superintendent christie finley announced her intentions to create one after a shooting at blossomwood elementary school in september. in the near future, huntsville utilities is making a switch to "smart meters". it'll take three years to convert, but the hope is to be more efficent and constantly feed data to huntsville utilties throughout the day. the upgrade will cost about eight million dollars per year. happening today, students in huntsville will visit the "wall that heals. it's 3/4 replica of the vietnam war memorial. yesterday the field trip was cancelled because of weather. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the "wall that heals." it'll be up at john hunt park until sunday afternoon! let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.