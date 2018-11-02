Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

be up at john hunt park until sunday afternoon! we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? patchy mist and drizzle lingers through the morning, transitioning into a mostly cloudy day otherwise with cool temperatures. during the evening and first half of the overnight hours, a few isolated showers are possible.highs this afternoon reach the mid 50s and temperatures drop to near 40 degrees for saturday morning. the weekend is on tap to be dry and pleasant with areas of fog saturday morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky.highs saturday reach the mid 60s and it will be even milder on sunday with a high near 70.rain holds off until at least late sunday night.expect scattered showers and storms both monday and tuesday with more widespread rain tuesday. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. the city of huntsville has given remington an additional three years to hire more full time employees. the council approved an amendment to an original deal between the city and remington. the city is giving them more time to help build a more successful growth model. happening today, the pilgrims pride plant in guntersville will go back to normal operations. today will be the first day the building is fully staffed after the small fire caused by an ammonia leak. happening today, the man accused of sending pipe bombs across the country to prominent democrats, will face a judge. cesar sayoc has a bail hearing. federal prosecutors