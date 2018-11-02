Clear

Damage After Storm

Posted: Fri Nov 02 07:38:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

intent to cause the false alarm. this morning people in franklin county are starting the clean up after a small tornado hit the area. the tornado was rated an ef-0 with winds estimated at 65 mph. waay 31 talked to one chicken farmer about the damages he faced from the storm,. he told us after he went outside and saw his front porch swing hitting the house-- he knew it was time for him to take shelter. when i went and looked outside the front porch swing was hitting the roof of the porch so i thought i might as well get in the closet. . butted with it wasn't much. about 8 pieces of tin was pulled back and the corner pieces took off of it the national weather service crew says some small trees were uprooted. people in the red bay area say they're happy no there were no further damages from this storm.
