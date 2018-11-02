Speech to Text for Arson Suspect Turns Himself In

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in september. the manhunt for a suspected arsonist is over in the shoals this morning. haden duncan surrendered to the colbert county sheriff last night. he was booked into the jail on arson and burglary charges. authorities have been searching for him since monday. they said he set 3 fires in the leighton area and