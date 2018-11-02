Clear

Arson Suspect Turns Himself In

Arson Suspect Turns Himself In

Posted: Fri Nov 02 07:08:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 02 07:08:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Arson Suspect Turns Himself In

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in september. the manhunt for a suspected arsonist is over in the shoals this morning. haden duncan surrendered to the colbert county sheriff last night. he was booked into the jail on arson and burglary charges. authorities have been searching for him since monday. they said he set 3 fires in the leighton area and
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events