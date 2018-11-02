Clear

Changes to Animal Ordinances in Huntsville

Posted: Fri Nov 02 07:04:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 02 07:04:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

model. starting this morning-- tethering your pet to a tree or the side of the house is illegal in huntsville. . the city council voted on the new ordinance last night-- along with 19 pages of other animal services changes. in huntsville-- improper tethering falls under animal cruelty. "we've modernized faster than the ordinance has kept up with, so tonight was a pretty comprehensive overhaul that gives the director there the authority to implement those programs. fines for both the old and new tethering laws remain the same ... 200 dollars for a first time offense 500 for a second and a court appearance for the third.
