Clear

Remington Gets Extension On Job Delivery

Remington Gets Extension On Job Delivery

Posted: Fri Nov 02 06:59:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 02 06:59:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Remington Gets Extension On Job Delivery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning-- the city of huntsville has given one of the most well- known gun companies an additional three years to hire more full time employees. waay31's steven dilsizian is live with what this new amendment means for remington. the huntsville city council approved an amendment to an original deal between the city and remington - where the company now has three years to reach almost two thousand full time employees. remington first opened their plant in huntsville back in 2014. the city believes giving the company more time to reach the committed jobs total will help remington build a more successful
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events