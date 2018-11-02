Speech to Text for Previewing Brooks vs Madison Academy

well we got the last bit of regular season high school football upon us, but don't cry thought, we all know how much fun playoff football is in alabama. but lets not get ahead of ourselves, tomorrow night high school football fans are in for a treat with brooks versus madison academy. its a battle of the region champs. "they're the 5a region 8 champion we're the 4a region 8 champion, so it's going to be a good game." brooks vs madison academy, two schools who are eager for playoff football. "just make it the most important thing in your life, besides faith and family and make it a five week run," but both squads know this week 11 test is an important part of their playoff preparation. "speed athleticism, region champs, that's what you want going into the playoffs." "they're a very athletic team, but if we don our job we should pull out a win." coach brad black says despite the rainy weather, his team excelled in practice this week. "that was proably the first time i've watched them really, really have fun at practice." brooks' top ranked scoring offense will face the best offense in 5a when they travel to mustang territory. "we're spread throw it to a lot of different people, usually about 8 kids touch the ball," even with the post season set, both teams still looking to give it their all for the braggin rights, and a chance to end the regular season on top. "it goes by quick, you only do it once, make the most of it." "our identity is being legendary," this game could be a shootout... i meantioned these offenses, but to give you some numbers, brooks is averaging 42 points a game, and the mustages are