Speech to Text for Changes to Huntsville animal ordinances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your daily forecast! new at ten! if you tether your pet to a tree in the yard or the side of the house, listen up ... tonight, the huntsville city council decided that's not allowed waay 31's sarah singleterry is live outside city hall to explain this key change in the new ordinance ... there are about 19 pages worth of animal services changes that went into effect tonight ... one of the biggest being you can now be fined for tethering your pet ... n huntsville ... improper tethering falls under animal cruelty ... before tonight's vote ... you could tether your animal if you met certain criteria and had a proper tethering collar with a swivel attachment ... now ... you can be fined for animal cruelty for tethering an animal to anything at all ... city administrator john hamilton worked closely with animal services on this restructuring ordinance ... and told me this is how the city's keeping up with changes in animal care ... "we've modernized faster than the ordinance has kept up with, so tonight was a pretty comprehensive overhaul that gives the director there the authority to implement those programs. fines for both the old and new tethering laws remain the same ... 200 dollars for a first time offense 500 for a second and a court appearance for the third ... in hsv ss waay