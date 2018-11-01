Speech to Text for How did the National Weather Service know a tornado had formed?

winds toppled some trees! tonight we're learning more about that ef-0 tornado. earlier this evening the national weather service released it's full report! here's a look at the track it took. it originally touched down in mississippi and traveled 3 and a half miles across the state line and into franklin county. the twister was 90-yards wide and was on the ground for 5 minutes. the national weather service knew to send a survey crew to the area because of a relatively new tool in its arsenal. waay 31 also has access to it -- and helped our weather team track the tornado while it was happening! waay 31 chief meteorologist stephen bowers joins us again to explain how the "debris signature" showed the tornado as it was happening!