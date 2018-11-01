Clear

How did the National Weather Service know a tornado had formed?

The National Weather Service used a relatively new tool in radar technology that has been implemented in the last five years to see debris that a tornado's winds had hurtled into the air.

Posted: Thu Nov 01 20:10:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 20:10:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for How did the National Weather Service know a tornado had formed?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winds toppled some trees! tonight we're learning more about that ef-0 tornado. earlier this evening the national weather service released it's full report! here's a look at the track it took. it originally touched down in mississippi and traveled 3 and a half miles across the state line and into franklin county. the twister was 90-yards wide and was on the ground for 5 minutes. the national weather service knew to send a survey crew to the area because of a relatively new tool in its arsenal. waay 31 also has access to it -- and helped our weather team track the tornado while it was happening! waay 31 chief meteorologist stephen bowers joins us again to explain how the "debris signature" showed the tornado as it was happening!
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events