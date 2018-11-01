Speech to Text for Rain causes delay for "The Wall That Heals" opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 6 -- 600 students were all set to visit the wall that heals --a traveling replica of the vietnam memorial wall --today... but the severe weather that hit the tennessee valley forced their trip to be cancelled. waay31'srodneya ross talked to the volunteer communication director for the wall here in huntsville to find out the other issues the rain caused at john hunt park. "we had built into this weeks schedule was a series of about 1200 students that were gonna be coming through today and tomorrow. so all of today's field trips, unfortunately, have been cancelled." 600 students were supposed to visit the wall today but the downpour of rain caused the plans to change. tomorrow the other group of students will still get a chance to visit...as long as the weather permits. the communication director told me wall will be open rain or shine and as for how the wall will hold up in the rain... "it is very sturdy and very heavy. and it's bolted into the ground so the wall is not going anywhere." nivens told me that the if severe weather returns such as lightening then they may shut the wall down temporarily for safety. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. the wall is open 24-seven and will be at john hunt park until sunday afternoon. the vietnam veterans memorial fund founded of "the wall that heals"... here is a short history of the wall... the non-profit was authorized by the u-s congress in 1980 to build the vietnam memorial in washington d-c. in 1996 they unveiled the mobile exhibit which features a half-scale version of the wall. since then it has visited more than 400 communities throughout the nation -- spreading the memorial's healing legacy