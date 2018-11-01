Clear

Storm causes damage to chicken farm

National Weather Service confirms that an EF-0 tornado hit Franklin County this morning

Posted: Thu Nov 01 16:53:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 16:53:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: James Hessler

tonight - the national weather service confirms a small tornado hit franklin county this morning. waay31's breken terry shows us how the damage impacted one farmer. look live: i am here along jimmy raper road in franklin county the national weather service released their report on the e-f-zero tornado that was ib franklin county... they said the peak wind speed at 65 miles per hour and traveled less than 2 miles and was 90 yards wide.
