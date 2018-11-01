Speech to Text for New Charges For Man Arrested in Standoff Last Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information-- a guy who caused panic in limestone county is now facing more charges. limestone county sheriff's deputies say tyler parker shot at them during a chase last month. they say he held an elderly couple hostage, then set their home on fire. we've now learned deputies found a homemade bomb in his stolen car! waay 31's scottie kay is live after talking with investigatorsabout how they respond to these kinds of situations... scottie? dan, demetria... sheriff mike blakely tells me he's responded to many bizarre and dangerous situations during his time in law enforcement.. but he says that's exactly what he and his deputies train for on a daily basis. mike blakely, limestone county sheriff "when you put your uniform on every day and go to work, you know there's a potential for danger." sheriff mike blakely says, in his more than forty years in law enforcement, he's responded to some pretty dangerous situations... including the one a couple of weeks ago where a man shot at his deputies during a chase. mike blakely, limestone county sheriff "our officer knew he was stopping a vehicle that had been reported stolen, but at the same token, you're not expecting, as soon as you turn your blue lights on, for bullet holes to be entering your patrol car where they're shooting at you." much less, that the guy has as bomb in his car. mike blakely, limestone county sheriff "they could've been something that could've caused a pretty big bang." sheriff blakely says these kinds of situations can take a real toll on deputies... mike blakely, limestone county sheriff "it's something that is very stressful. when your adrenaline gets to pumping, there's a lot of times that you don't even realize some of the things that may be going on." but he says it's something they train for every day. mike blakely, limestone county sheriff "one of the best thingsas well as knowing how to defend yourself with your firearmis to make sure you're mentally prepared and you're able to think while all the excitement and danger is going on, because your adrenaline sometimes takes over, and the better trained you are, the better you're able to deal with those situations." the couple who were held hostage and lost their home tell me they are grateful for the way deputies responded.. and while they're shocked to hear about the explosive device.. they say they're thankful things didn't turn out worse. the victims also tell waay 31 they hope parker stays in jail