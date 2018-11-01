Speech to Text for National Weather Service Crews Survey Damage from Thursday Morning Storms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's breken terry is live in franklin county after spending the day in the area. the national weather service says it's seen minimal damage in franklin county but they did pick up a debris signature on their radar . barron- we have seen some tree damage over across the state line so were looking to see if there is any structrure damage across the area but we haven't recieved a lot of damage reports. with only a few trees down near redbay the national weather service says it's what they saw on radar that piqued their intrest. barron- the big indicator that we have was on our radar. so earlier this morning we detected debris being lofted into the air from our radar. usually anytime we get debris lofted into the air that's gonna be associated with a tornado. the national weather service started its track in mississippi and ended up north on highway 11 in franklin county surveying what damage they could find, which wasn't much. barron- there probably was a little spin up somewhere that's what were going to be going out and looking to find and see if we can find a path and a little bit of damage. then we will sign the rating and put that information out to everyone. the national weather service told me they must go over data back at their office in huntsville but should know if a tornado did touch down later this evening. in franklin co bt