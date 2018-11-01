Speech to Text for Mother Appears in Court for Child Abuse

tim douthit, madison county district attorney's office, "witnesses described the arms and legs as anorexic which is not appropriate for a 1 year old baby...they're supposed to be chubby. you have bed sores on the head open scab sores that were oozing out into the bassinet. anyone who saw that kid should have done something about it." a madison county sheriff's office investigator was the only witness called to the stand during porsha bole's preliminary hearing. assistant district attorney tim douthit--talked with me about her shocking testimony. investigators learned from bole that her 11 month old girl never walked or crawled in the 11 months of her life. the baby was also born weighing 9 pounds and died 11 months later weighing 10 pounds according to the investigators. tim douthit, madison county district attorney's office,"she had no prenatal care during the pregnancy or after pregnancy. other than the 3 weeks the child spent in the hospital because mom was on opioids when she was pregnant that is the last time she saw a doctor. " investigators learned bole had a prescription for methadone --- a drug used to treat addiction. the investigator told the judge she learned the mother went to a methadone clinic everyday for treatment while she was pregnant--and the baby was born addicted. investigators learned the department of human resources was never called by the hospital because bole had a prescription. bole has two other children who lived at the home where the baby died and according to investigators both were well fed and taken care of and the home wasn't dirty. tim douthit, madison county district attorney's office,"this was not an accident. this is not someone incapable of taking care of children. this was intentional malnourishment of this child. they put it in the bassinet probably from the day it got home from the hospital until the day it died." joshua foster --- bole's boyfriend and the father of the baby is still in jail awaiting his preliminary hearing. in huntsville sm waay