Speech to Text for Lauderdale County Residents Recalling Storm

now within the last 30 minutes i talked to the lauderdale co ema and he told me but right now im here on county road 22 in lauderdale co where early this morning a large tree fell into the road and as you can see right now its mostly cleaned up but theres definitely some damage left behind now neighbors around here told me they heard a loud crash when that tree fell -- but i talked to people just a fewmiles away who said they were worried about how bad "its better to have a false alarm than have them out in danger" brian long told me he was lucky enough that this morning the storms didn't affect him too much-- other than some extra time to spend with his kids after school was delayed until 10 long "found out they don't go in until 10 so we just watched a movie and took them into school at 10" other areas were not as lucky-- youre looking at spots the lauderdale county ema told me had either trees down, powerlines down or both tunnele- "always worried something will come by we've been real lucky in that area for a lot of years" eugene tunnele told me he heard high winds-- enough to wake up everyone in his house tunnelle- "wind blew pretty hard, rain blew hard, but anything bad didn't hit us this time" tunnele- "we've been real lucky just pray to the lord we stay safe" long says hes happy the school district played it safe by delaying school "they just want to make sure the kids get home from school and get home from school right" as of now the trees down and powerlines are almost all cleaned up in lauderdale co