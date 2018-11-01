Speech to Text for Amendment Four on the Ballet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and here's a look at amendment four ... the exact wording is on your screen. it states if a member of the legislature has to leave their position on or after october 1st the year before the regular election -- the seat will stay openuntil the next regular election. but -- the seat can be filled without an election if only one