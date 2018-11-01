Clear
Arrested for Possession of Meth

Arrested for Possession of Meth

Posted: Thu Nov 01 07:59:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 07:59:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

apple and android devices. decatur police arrested a man after they said officers found him with crystal meth inside his car. officers said they pulled over james gusye because his car was swerving all over the road. they found an open can of beer in the car and then - upon further inspection - found the meth. he's
