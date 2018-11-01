Clear

Inmate Chooses Last Meal

expected. happening today, a tennessee death row inmate will be executed in the electric chair. edmund zagorski's execution is set for 7:15 tonight. on wednesday, zagorski chose pickled pig knuckles and pigtails for his last meal. the 63-year-old has been on death row for 34 years for the murder of two men during a drug deal.
