Arrest for Receiving Stolen Property

Posted: Thu Nov 01 07:41:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 07:41:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

you know who the suspects are - call hartselle police. this morning, a lawrence county man is in jail for sheriff's deputies found a stolen gun in his home. deputies charged jacob owens for receiving stolen property. the sheriff's office said the hand gun was reported stolen from a car more than 2 weeks ago! deputies found the gun when they were called to his home. other
