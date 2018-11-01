Clear

Piggyback Bandit Called to NJ Court

Posted: Thu Nov 01 06:49:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 06:49:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

judge. the man known as the piggy back bandit is set to face a judge later this week. there's a new jersey bench warrant out for sherwin shayegan after he failed to comply with his probation. right now-- shayegan is in the morgan county jail for harrassment after jumping on the back of a falkville high school football player last week. he will go to court for that charge--
