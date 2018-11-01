Clear

Randolph School Sex Abuse

Posted: Thu Nov 01 06:44:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 06:44:30 PDT 2018
decision. a sex abuse investigation is underway at randolph school in huntsville. it has to do with allegations made by a former student from years ago. the board emailed a letter to current and former parents, alumni, and current and former employees. the school has not identified the accused employee, but only said their employment ended in the early 1990s. huntsville police told waay-31 the department hasn't recieved any reports
