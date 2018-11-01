Clear

Dizzy Lizzy at UNA baseball practice

players have fun on Halloween

Posted: Wed Oct 31 20:39:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 20:39:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Dizzy Lizzy at UNA baseball practice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thursday, 9:45 a.m. una baseball hit a home run this halloween, well in the fun department, no home runs were hit during their dizzy lizzy game this afternoon. dressed in their halloween best. the baseball team is having a little fun on the field.. spinning around ten times before trying to hit the ball off the tee. i mean a very difficult thing to do can't you tell?? i've only played this on a beach, but this dirt looks like it
Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events