Speech to Text for Brotherly love on James Clemens' football team

a lot of family ties on our tennessee vally football teams, but james clemens is relating on a whole nother level. waay 31's lauren cavasinni explains. aaron rowe/james clemens freshman: "he stopped for a few years and i stayed with it." jesse rowe/james clemens junior: "we started in the same year if you started 8th grade and i started in 10th grade." jesse and aaron rowe are in the 11th and 9th grade at james clemens high school. me: "would you say you two are competitive?" "yes . as you can already see." like many siblings they enjoy trying to outdo the other in everything so why not try that on the football field? aaron rowe/james clemens freshman: "actually i started kicking before him." jesse rowe/james clemens junior: "that's false." but even though they both vying for that starting role they do want each other to do well. jesse rowe/james clemens junior: "we show each other up, but at the same time we're helping each other out trying to get better for the both of us. kicking is a very mental position." the rowe's aren't the only set of brothers hidden in the sea of blue and white on friday nights. there's dylan and jordan blackburn dakota and garren bell jt and montreious elliot peyton and ayden mccrary and lastly kobe and kade johnson. all these brothers say they both love playing with someone in their family. but they'll always try to one up one another even if they aren't playing the same position. "he says he's going to do all three: field goal, punt and kick off, but his legs going to hurt really bad so i'm going to try to do