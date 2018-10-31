Speech to Text for Student Plans to Sue School Board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to avoid the area! new information... a 17 year old high school student plans to sue his school board! "just to put in bluntly we are going to win." that was ian davis. today his request to pray at the last home football game of the season was denied by the arab city schools superintendent ... waay 31's sarah singleterry met with davis today and learned what's next in his uphill battle against the school board ... ian davis "therefore i am forced to deny your request" ian davis got this letter from arab city schools superintendent john mullins wednesday afternoon ... it's a rejection letter... telling davis he can't lead a public prayer at friday night's home football game ... "i was feeling, you know, defeated." in the letter ... the superintendent cites sante fe independent school district v doe ... a supreme court decision he said made pre-game prayer unconstitutional ... "i knew since this decision was made what the ultimatum would be which would be the class action lawsuit" davis told me he and fourteen other arab citizens plan to file the suit in the next month or two ... "i didn't want to do anything to my school board ... but if we're having to go to these lengths to get students freedom of speech back and freedom of religion back ... that's pretty ridiculous." sarah singleterry "now davis told me he wants to be clear, the school board told him he can't pray at friday nights football game, so he's going to sit back and do exactly as he was told ... for now." "at graduation i plan on praying as well. until that i plan to empower student organizations, i plan to make an impact amongst my student body and try my best to unify us." rejected today ... but ready to make a difference in the time he has left as a student ... in arab ss waay 31 news waay 31 reached out to the arab city school board several times today to hear their side of the story ... but we haven't heard back ... davis also told our sarah singleterry that the recent appointment of brett kavanaugh - tipping the supreme court's balance toward conservatives - could help their case. kavanaugh has argued for student-led prayers in the past. the santa fe vs doe decision in 2000 - which effectively banned the practice - was decided in a 6 to 3 decision. only three of those justices still sit on the nation's highest court. justice clarence thomas is the only