Speech to Text for The Wall That Heals

new at six... tonight ... a traveling tribute to our vietnam veterans and those who lost their lives is sitting at john hunt park. volunteers spent all day setting up "the wall that heals." waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the wall ... some of the team membersvolunt eered to help put the pieces together. waay31's alyssa martin talked to veterans and volunteers and they explained to her why this wall means so much to so many... " all gave some, yet some gave all.." butted to " its actually kind of overwhelming, quite an honor..." that's how some of the volunteers - who are veterans themselves- describe helping build the wall that heals in huntsville. for hours this morning- dozens of volunteers from waay 31 and intuitive research and technology spent time building the frame of the375 foot long wall. its asmaller scale replica of the vietnam veterans memorial wall in washington d-c. some volunteers are already feeling the emotion of the wall as its being built. " im feeling it already...i see the wall as we're setting it up and those names on that wall.. they gave it all for the freedom we have right now." butted to " my father was retired air force and he served in vietnam.." after the frame was built- the pieces of the wall with the names of the fallen were placed..with 4 volunteer hands on each piece.. " we should understand how important it is to make sure we respect what they did, and the things that they endured." the wall that heals will open to the public tomorrow and be on display until sunday afternoon waay31's alyssa martin joins us live in the studio... alyssa, what stood out to you about the wall setup? if you would like to visit "the wall that heals" it officially opens to the public tomorrow at one. a welcoming ceremony at five will include medal of honor recipients and mayor tommy battle. you can visit the wall through sunday ... it's open 24- hours. it will be dismantled sunday at two ...