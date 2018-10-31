Speech to Text for UNA honoring 1968 team

trip to birmingham. the university of north alabama, known then, as, florence state university, became the first predominantly white college in alabama to play an african american player in a college football game. so now in their first year as a d one program, una is honoring that 1968 team who started it all. they'll be celebrated november third before the lions take on shorter at 1:30. huntsville native, leonard "rabbit" thomas., and bobby joe pride of decatur, ala., played in the lions' season- opening game against central arkansas on september 21, 1968, breaking the color barrier in the state. . both thomas and pride will attend the