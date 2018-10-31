Speech to Text for Judge didn't disclose previous arrest

new at six... a scottsboro judge is under fire for not disclosing a previous citation when he was appointed to the bench. waay 31's scottie kay talked with the agency that arrested him and has reaction from the city of scottsboro. jamie smith, albertville police chief "we responded to a verbal argument basically." albertville police chief jamie smith says his officers responded to a fight involving an off-duty douglas police officer and scottsboro judge scott berry,back in august. jamie smith, albertville police chief "apparently, mr. berry went to a residence unannounced and uninvited. he was asked to leave, and pretty much when he was asked to leave, he began to leave, and as he was leaving, from what i understand, he struck the victim with a vehicle." the chief says it seemed to be unintentional, but the douglas police officer filed an arrest warrant, and berry later turned himself in. jamie smith, albertville police chief "he exercised his right as any citizen would have. he felt he was wronged. obviously, he thought the law had been broken." i talked to scottsboro mayor robin shelton by phone. he told me neither he nor city council was aware of the arrest when they appointed berry. mayor shelton says he's not sure the arrest would have impacted the council's decision to appoint berry.. but it would have been nice to know about it before nowas berry has been the acting judge for about three weeks. mayor shelton says the council may decide to make an adjustment... but it wouldn't surprise him if berry resigned. jamie smith, albertville police chief "it sounds unfortunate, but, hopefully, the court system can find the truth and what's right and what's wrong." sk on cam: berry is set to go to court on november 21st and according to one of his lawyers, berry plans to plead not guilty and contest the charges. reporting in marshall county, scottie kay, waay 31 news we reached out to judge berry's lawyer for a statement... it said in part: my client is entitled to the same constitutional protections as you and i would be if we were charged with a crime, regardless of the nature of the charge and regardless of any position he holds in his capacity as