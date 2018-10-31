Speech to Text for Guns Stolen Out Of Multiple Vehicles in Hartselle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

$15,000 dollars. new at 4 -- right now neighbors are speaking to waay 31 after several guns were stolen out of vehicles in hartselle. these are images from the hartselle police department... you can see four people walking across someone's yard on hunter lane. waay 31's brittany collins stopped by the neighborhood to find out more about the guns and other items that were stolen. many neighbors on hunter lane tell me they're a very close knit community. they think this burglary was planned because the suspects didn't go near the homes with the surveillance system. vo derrick teague's pistol and wallet were stolen out of his truck sunday morning. he later found his wallet and it's contents scattered across the grass. teague admits he left his door unlocked..and thinks the burglars targeted unlocked vehicles on hunter lane. hartselle police say 3 other vehicles were burglarized on sunday. guns were stolen out of all of those vehicles as well as laptops,money and other valuable items. we never thought we would get hit over here. i guess that's why we got hit because people thought we never would. look live derrick teague is currently installing a home security system. he said he never took it serious until sunday. reporting in hartselle brittany collins waay 31 news. hartselle police told waay 31 they are still trying to identify the four people from the pictures. if you have any information, you can call the hartselle police department. alabama is one of the most common states for burglaries across the country. according to fbi crime statistics from 2016-- it ranks 7th among all states in burglary rate per 100,000 people. more than $6 million in firearms were stolen in 2016-- just 8 percent of that was recovered. but there is good news-- it's trending down in recent years. according to the alabama law enforcement agency-- the total number of burglaries dropped each