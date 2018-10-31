Speech to Text for Fire rekindled from overnight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

live reports. new information on a fire that destroyed a building in new hope... itre-kindled at the highway haven sports bar just hours ago! the owner told waay31 he planned to re-open the bar friday but after this fire he now has to change his plans. waay 31's sierra phillips is at the scene with what she's learned so far. .. i'm here just off highway 431 at the now neon moon bar i talked to the owner of this bar within the last 30 minutes he told me it'sis a total loss after a fire last night combined with the rekindling of that fire around 10am this morning and hes not sure what will happen next im going to move out of the way so you can see we dont yet know exactly how the fire started but take a look at the damage you can see the roof is caved in and there still some smoke coming out the owner told me he planned to re-open friday after just buying and renovating the bar with the new name the neon moon luckily no one was inside but the owner tells me the building is a total loss when i asked him what was inside he told me quote "everything" the owner told waay31 hes not sure if he will try to reopen the bar hes waiting on his insurance