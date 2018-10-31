Speech to Text for Reward Doubles for Burned Dog

we have new information this afternoon on a dog set on fire in douglas. this afternoon-- a marshall county man tells waay 31 he's putting up reward money from his own pocket... and he doesn't even know the family. he explained to waay 31's scottie kay why he's doing it. the owner of this dog is just one of several people who have offered money to help find the person or people responsible for burning a dog that looks a lot like tucker. jason upton, offering reward "heartbreak. anger." those were some of the emotions jason upton says he felt when he saw a picture on social media of a dog that had been set on fire. jason upton, offering reward "outraged and my heart aches for the family. i just can't imagine what the family's going through. and then also just the pain the dog is in at that point as well." someone set sky the yellow lab on fire over the weekend. her family found her in the front yard. upton doesn't personally know the family. but he has three of his own dogsand one that goes to work with him often. jason upton, offering reward "i think about my dog tucker and if this had happened to him, the personal pain and anguish that i'd be going through. having your family pet, who's a member of the family, hurt in such a way. i would not want it to just be brushed aside." sky's family tells waay31 ... she can't put weight on her back legs, but she's doing ok.upton is offering 25-hundred dollars to find whoever's responsible ... and says his motive, goes far beyond helping one dog. jason upton, offering reward "if they'll do this to a dog, the dogs and other animals in the area are not safe, and then you have to question whether humans are safe." reporting in marshall county, sk, waay 31 news since upton's contribution, other people have chipped in, dogs and other animals in the area are not safe, and then since upton's contribution, other people have chipped in, and the reward doubled to five thousand dollars. douglas police tell us they've followed several leads in the case... but nothing has panned out. when someone is caught and charged with burning the dog-- recent changes to alabama's animal cruelty laws could have them in hot water. in alabama-- if someone kills or injures an animal without intent - they would face a class a misdemeanor - with a maximum of one year in jaiil and up to a $6,000 dollar fine. but in this case-- law enforcement says there was intent. that makes it a class c felony-- which comes with 1 to 10 years in prison and a fine no more than