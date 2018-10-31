Speech to Text for Severe Weather Preparations Underway

we're looking into how the bad weather headed our direction will impact people who live in the shoals. waay 31's rodneya ross sat in on a weather briefing for the shoals area to find out what they're expecting tomorrow. within the last hour and a half i sat in on a weather meeting with directors for lauderdale and colbert counties who were discussing the threats we've been warning you about for the past 2 days. they say the strong winds and rain will start moving in in the early morning and that drivers will want to be cautious on their commute. vo: muscle shoals is expecting wind gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour. e-m-a director tim greer said this is enough to bring down trees and power lines in the area. he told me drivers -- especially those with big vehicles -- will want to slow down. he also told me the winds could cause a problem for school buses. sot: tim greer "because buses they're so large and the wind when it starts getting up there it creates problems." vo continued: greer said the school systems are currently working to determine whether or not they'll need to delay school in the morning and parents should keep their eye out for information on what the schools decide to do. in lauderdale co, rr, waay 31 news. waay 31 will continue to track the incoming weather. you can find updates both on air and online at waaytv.com. you can track these storms from the palm of your hand--with our waay 31 storm tracker weather app. you can use our waay 31 radar to monitor conditions in your area -- all the way to street level! it also has an hour by hour forecast. the app is available for free -- for both apple