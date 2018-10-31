Speech to Text for Animal Shelter Considering Euthanization

"i'm here at huntsville animal services with winter, he is 1 of 84 dogs that officials say they just don't have the capacity forand they might have to start euthanizing next" nat pop animals halloween was one black cat's lucky day at huntsville animal services roberts "i'm here to adopt a baby, a new addition to the home, so we're excited" but for winter the pup and the 140 other animals at the shelter ...it's a scary time. buchan "if we don't have any space euthanasia maybe an end result" the shelter says it's taken in 50 more dogs this year than last... and with only 71 pets adopted last week ... it's rapidly running out of space buchan "we have an average of 15-20 animals a day coming into this shelter so we really need this space" that's why now through saturday most dog and cat adoptions are free "its a really great opportunity and we really need to the community to come out-- come to our shelter" if adoption is t0o much of a commitment ... most pets are available for fostering for this halloween ... winter the pup is here and ready for a new home in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news