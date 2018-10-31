Speech to Text for Randolph School Sex Abuse Allegations

and android devices. new at 4 ....a sex abuse investigation is now underway at the randolph school. the board sent a letter to parents ... saying students have come forward with allegations involving a teacher from decades ago. waay 31's sydney martin is at the school this afternoon to tell us what she's learned about the investigation. dan, demetria--the school's spokesperson told me the letter was sent by email to current and former parents, alumni and current and former employees. this afternoon---the school isn't identifying who the former employee is that's accused of sexually abusing students. in the letter the school said that they hired a private firm to investigate the incident....and provided phone numbers for victims or anyone with information to call. the abuse in question happened back in the early 90's according to the letter---and the former employee hasn't worked here since then. it's unclear when the school became aware of abuse allegations--but told parents in the letter they find them troubling. the school also said in it's letter that it will be reviewing it's polices and practices in ensuring every student is safe...but hasn't said what exactly they will be doing. now the school told us they weren't going to comment on anything else about the situation. i reached out to huntsville police about this letter-- the department told me it has not made any criminal case reports in recent weeks about the abuse that's in the letter. live in hsv sm waay 31