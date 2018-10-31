Speech to Text for Shoals Preparing for Severe Weather

i talked to the emergency management deputy director for lauderdale county who said the shoals area could see one to one and a half inches of rain. vo deputy director tim greer told me flash flooding can happen in the area -- but they won't know where until people call in about it. he told me in the meantime emergency management agencies and the school systems will continue to keep an eye on where the storm is tracking so they can be ready to get information out to the public. he said they'll also monitor the risk for a tornado warning. sot ""if it is raining and there's water over the road the best thing to do is find an alternate route. don't drive over it just because you have before doesn't mean the road's gonna be there this time." greer said flooding is the number one killer in weather events. waay 31 will continue to keep an eye on new developments and will update you as we learn more. in lauderdale co, rr, waay 31 news.