Speech to Text for Damaging severe storms on the way for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

workers. strong to severe thunderstorms will bring damaging winds and a risk for a tornado or two on thursday morning. heavy rain will reduce visibility, sometimes to less than a quarter-mile, to combine with the powerful winds and make for a difficult morning drive. trick-or-treating looks okay. a few showers are possible, but severe weather is not likely. the wind will increase to 10-20 mph with higher gusts. a line of storms will arrive in the tennessee valley and track across lauderdale, colbert, and franklin counties between 6 am and 8 am. the line of storms will shift eastward through lawrence, limestone, morgan, madison, and lincoln counties, crossing i-65, between 8 am and 10 am. the severe weather threat will arrive in jackson, marshall, and dekalb counties between 10 am and noon. the last of the storms will exit to the east of the tennessee valley between noon and 1 pm. severe thunderstorms can and sometimes do produce tornadoes with no warning. they can also produce wind that may not whirl like a tornado but can be just as damaging. conditions do appear favorable, based on vertical wind forecasts, for a couple of tornadoes to form. stay weather aware. be aware the morning drive may be difficult at times. be ready to seek safety if severe weather threatens. heavy rain on the order of 1-2 inches is expected. localized instances of up to 3 inches are possible. while the flash flood risk is low, it is not zero. be especially