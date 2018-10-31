Clear

Piggyback bandit violated bond

A bench warrant was issued from new jersey authorities for a man in the Morgan county jail.

Posted: Wed Oct 31 10:41:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 10:41:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Piggyback bandit violated bond

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday--a bench warrant was issuedfrom new jersey authorites for a man in the morgan county jail labeled the piggy back bandit. for sherwin shayegan was arrested last week for harassment after jumping on the back of a falkville high school football player during a pep rally. shayegan earned the nickname of "piggyback bandit" after he was found to be involved in dozens of similar instances around the country. he will appear before a judge this week for the recent charge, and will likely appear before a
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events