Speech to Text for Waay Crew helps build Vietnam memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollars. happening now- construction is underway for the wall that heals in john hunt park. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the event. today your friends here at waay 31 took a break from the station to give a helping handin john hunt park lets check in with waay 31s alyssa martin whose been at the site all morning, alyssa? volunteers started working on building the wall that heals at around 8:30 this morning and waay 31 was part of that volunteer effort. im gonna move out of the shot so you can see what the wall looks like right now.... the wall that heals is a smaller replica version of the vietman veterans memorial wall in washington dc. it has the names of thousands of veterans who died in combat. brining the mobile wall to different cities is a way to take the memorial to veterans who cant make the trip to dc. the wall opens to the public tomorrow and will be here through sunday alyssa live: lso make sure you tune into waay 31 news tonighr at 6 and youll hear from some local veteran volunteers on why this effort is so special to them reporting at john hunt park am waay 31