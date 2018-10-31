Speech to Text for Man robbed outside of his home.

i'm bill young right now police are searching for a man who they say robbed a man a gun point the robbery took place outside the victims own home. this morningthe victim tells waay31 about the scary incident and what exactly happened. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now at the scene of the crime with what else we now know. steven? in this grassy field - this is where im told a man found his wallet after being robbed at gunpoint shortly after 4 this morning. zach mcsparrin stepped out of the house early wednesday morning to take a phone call - when... take sot: zach mcsparrin - victim of robbery "out of nowhere a guy came up, pulled a gun on me, and demanded my phone and my wallet" mcsparrin tells me he was standing next to his truck when he handed over his phone and wallet. while the robber was trying to unlock the cell phone, mcsparrin grabbed his pistol from the side of his truck. take sot: zach mcsparrin - victim of robbery "i fired twice and then he fled down 12th" mcsparrin says thats when he saw the robber drop something in the field. it was the stolen wallet but the cellphone is gone. aaron roeske works with mcsparrin and says he's seen this before. take sot: aaron roeske - mcsparrin's coworker "sad to say it happens out here, there's a couple properties we work at where we have the feds, marshall's everybody roll up at, it's just.... what you have to deal with on this side of town." mcsparrin is still trying to process the situation but says he is glad he was prepared. take sot: zach mcsparrin - victim of robbery "glad i trained for something for a reason! i'd hate to have seen what i would have done without practice with my weapon or anything like that"