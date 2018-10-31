Speech to Text for Active Shooter False Alarm

a student is in trouble with law enforcement and could face charges over a text message. huntsville school leaders say that student sent a text to a parent claiming there was an active shooting at hampton cove middle school. that parent called 911-- and police responded only to find there was no active shooter. middle school parents were notified of theevents-- but not elementary parents-- even though the two schools are connected. huntsville city schools spokesperson keith ward said it was miscommunicatio n. "you're not putting it in the hands of the administration or the school security that can look for verification if that rumor has any basis or fact or not." butted with "it really should be from the administration at the school board to the parents ..." even if huntsville police do not charge the student-- he