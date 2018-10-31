Speech to Text for Construction of 'The Wall That Heals'

happening today -- construction starts on an exhibit that has made its way across the nation and now hear to huntsville. a replica of the vietnam veterans memorial wall in washington d.c. called 'the wall that heals' will make its way to the rocket city. waay31's steven dilsizian is at the construction site and when we could see it open to the public. bill, najahe - im here at john hunt park where construction on the veterans wall is expected to start at 8 am this morning and is scheduled to be open to the public starting thursday. the wall that heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the memorial in nations capitol - but like the original - it will have the names of service members engraved into it as a way to remember those who served. more than fifty eight thousand names are etched into the wall with led lighting - so the names can be read throughout the entire day. the wall has been displayed in almost six hundred communities throughout the country and now makes its way to huntsville. "there's just certain emotions that comes with the territory of being a vietnam veteran that when you walk by those names and you find that special name that you're looking for...we miss them, we miss them all and that's our way of paying tribute," explained sprayberry. waay31 is a proud sponsor of wall that heals. the last day to visit the wall before it moves will be this sunday november fourth. reporting live