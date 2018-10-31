Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. a student is in trouble with law enforcement and could face charges over a text message. huntsville school leaders say that student sent a text to a parent claiming there was an active shooting at hampton cove middle school. that parent called 911-- and police responded only to find there was no active shooter. happening today--- colbert county authorities will be back out searching for a suspected arsonist. authorities believe this man--- haden duncan-- started 3 fires on monday. a truck - a camper anda mobile home on fire. in less than 24 hours, the state of tennessee will execute a death row inmate by electric chair. edmund zagorski was convicted of killing 2 men during a drug deal. zagorski requested to be executed by the chair. the bbc reports within the past hour that boeing officials are meeting indonesian investigators today. this comes as the the technical director of lion air along with those who inspected that boeing 737 were suspended this morning pending an investigation. all of the 189 people aboard the plane that crashed on monday are presumed dead. the recovery effort is ongoing. the fbi says multiple women were offered money to make false accusations about robert mueller. abc news reports a woman claims to have been offered $20,000 to make false claims of workplace harassment and sexual misconduct. waay 31 learned more about the man accused of sending those pipe bombs to prominent democrats. the department of justice says cesar sayoc was planning to send the explosives for months. authorities say data from his electronic devices shows sayoc started planning his plan back in july. this morning, the university of alabama in huntsville is looking for a new president-- and it could take months before they find a new one. 15 university leaders on the board met to discuss how to fill the position. they decided to hold a national search for the next president. happening today -- the vietnam veterans memorial replica will be installed at john hunt park in huntsville. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the event today.