Weather Wednesday Morning Update

live in shelters around the city, we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? aside from the fact that temperatures will be running a few degrees warmer than average, we are all set for a spectacularly spooky halloween! we'll see a gloomy sky with breezy conditions and even a few showers.rain chances are at 30% today, so trick-or- treating won't be a washout, but it can be a bit damp. tomorrow. in advance of a cold front, a line of strong to severe storms will likely sweep across the valley.in the shoals, expect storms to start by 7 am.they slowly track eastward, reaching huntsville between 10 and 11 am, then sand mountain by noon.we'll see heavy rain and strong winds up to 65 mph.the rain alone will create morning inconveniences that should be planned for accordingly.allow extra time for the morning drive, especially in our western counties. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door.