Volleyball teams making state tourney

What Tennessee Valley teams make state

Posted: Tue Oct 30 20:39:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 20:39:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

state volleyball tournament starts tomorrow. 13 teams form our area are competing for the hardware... including two who are super regional champs. hazel green took top spot in 6a. and bob jones are the champs for 7a. they along with 11 other schools will vye for a state title. visit waay tv dot com for the full list of schools who are making that
