Speech to Text for Active shooter false alarm

new information.. tonight, hampton cove middle school parents are breathing a sigh of relief after a false alarm of an active shooter ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at hampton cove schools after taking parents questions to school board officials ... hampton cove elementary and middle schools sit on the same campus ... and this is where the two school buildings connect ... that's why an elementary school parent i talked to was so upset she wasn't notified about today's false alarm ... but a school board spokesperson told me they were victims of this miscommunication just like everyone else ... karen mcintosh "we had no idea. we were completely in the dark, the elementary school parents." karen mcintosh's son doesn't go to hampton cove middle ... but he is a student at the conjoined hampton cove elementary school ... "i got home and had messages from friends asking about what was going on with all of the police and everything there, and i didn't have any idea." huntsville police confirmed the parent of a hampton middle school student called police and said their child sent them a text message saying an active shooter was in the school ... it turned out to be a false alarm ... and now the student who sent the text could face criminal charges ... middle school parents were notified of the day's events ... but elementary parents like mcintosh were left out of the loop ... "they should let everyone know since the elementary and middle schools are attached." i asked huntsville city schools spokesperson keith ward why both sets of parents weren't notified ... he told me tuesday's situation was a giant miscommunication ... and it started with school officials not knowing anything about the initial 9-1-1 call ... "you're not putting it in the hands of the administration or the school security that can look for verification if that rumor has any basis or fact or not." the middle school student texted his or her parent without telling anyone at the school ... "it really should be from the administration at the school board to the parents ..." which made it hard for the school to pass on information they were the last to get ... "actually report it to a trusted adult or one of the staff members there at the school so they can initiate things." i looked up the huntsville city schools behavioral learning guide for middle school aged students ... and even if the student who sent the false text isn't charged criminally ... he or she could definitely face suspension or expulsion ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news