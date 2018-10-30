Speech to Text for Winterizing Homes for Residents

new at four... it's now time to think about winterizing your home. a decatur woman is getting ready this afternoon ... after receiving some help from the community action partnership. waay31'srodneya ross shows us the simple changes... that can save you a lot. community action partners made it possible for ms. tucker to get her home winterized today. one of the things they did was sealed up her doors. they put sealant on her doors to keep air from coming inside. vo: crews spent the day getting dora tucker's home ready for the winter. they told me all of the measures they put in place to seal the home from air will help tucker save money on her electric bill. sot: gentry "we added insulation which has brought it to a r38. we weather stripped the door. we replaced some broken glass." vo: tucker is excited to get her first bill now that her home has been winterized. sot: "last year i got a $700 light bill. and i thought it was going to take me away. this year it's going to be better." vo: tucker told me she's excited about the work that was done and feels like she's a winner. sot: tucker "i feel like i won the lottery. big lottery. and i appreciate them for coming out giving me a hand." vo the community action partnership also gave tuckers yard a makeover and painted her doors and window frames. in decatur, rr, waay 31 news. the project is for low income families and funded through the u-s energy department. if you'd like some help ... you can reach out to the community action partnership