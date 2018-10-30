Speech to Text for Local reaction to President Trump's Proposed Birthright Citizenship Changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

six days. while most everyone has an opinion on this topic ... we were hard-pressed to find people in north alabama to actually express that on camera. but an immigration attorney did tell us ... the president's plan likely won't work. waay31s sierra phillips sat down with the huntsville lawyer to find out why. sellers-smith "its constitutional..the 14th amendment" robert sellers-smith is an immigration attorney in huntsville. he told me changing the 14th amendment is not only not a solution to immigration problems, it's not possible. and even if the president signs an executive order, it will go straight to the supreme court. sellers smith - "it has become a little more conservative these days as you know, i believe they would go by the constitution but who knows" whether or not the 14 amendment applies to non-citizens could also be debated.presid ent trump has said he's gone over this plan with his own attorneys --but the attorney i talked to today said he thinks this is all political "its a political ploy-- there's hostility towards immigration and i think hes trying to use that hostility" most people i spoke to today wouldn't give their opinion on camera ... butone huntsville woman told me this constitutional change is not a good idea green "its already too hard to get a green card and get citizenship anyways and i know theres other reasons not to but i dont think thats the solution to the problem" in huntsville, sp waay31 news president trump says his proposed change would only affect babies born to